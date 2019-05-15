Dairy co-op Dale Farm wins Greggs contract

Dale Farm has secured a significant three-year contract with Greggs

Belfast-based Dale Farm, a co-op of 1,300 dairy farmers from across the UK, has won a contract to supply cheese to high-street chain Greggs.

The three-year contract will ensure cheese from the co-op's farmers will be used in the bakery chain's range of sandwiches and pizzas.

Dale Farm, one of Northern Ireland's largest food businesses, has an annual turnover of around £500m.

Group commercial director Stephen Cameron said the contract is 'proof of the excellence' behind their farmers' cheese.

“Having the trust of a major food-on-the-go retailer such as Greggs is also testament to the high quality of milk used to make our cheese, which comes into Dale Farm through our network of 1,300 hard-working dairy farmers across the UK,” he said.

Alan Honeyman, head of procurement at Greggs, said: “We are looking forward to working with Dale Farm, whose excellent reputation for product quality, provenance and sustainability make this a strategic choice for Greggs, as we remain committed to offering good, honest food that our customers can trust, at affordable prices.”

It follows news of Dale Farm ending production at its Fivemiletown cheese factory in County Tyrone, saying it was 'no longer feasible'.