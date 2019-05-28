Elon Musk hires rural museum worker behind viral sheep tweet

Elon Musk has hired the rural museum worker behind the viral ‘absolute unit’ sheep meme

A social media manager who previously tweeted humorous antics to do with rural England has now landed a job at Tesla following a viral tweet about sheep.

Adam Koszary, 28, worked at Reading University's Museum of English Rural Life, an archive dedicated to 'recording the changing face of farming and the countryside in England'.

His job involved posting lighthearted content surrounding English rural life on Twitter, a platform where he eventually caught the eye of Tesla boss Elon Musk.

It goes back to last year, when Koszary tweeted a photo of an Exmoor Horn ram from the 1960s with the headline 'look at this absolute unit'.

look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38 — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) 9 April 2018

The picture went viral, receiving more than 110,000 likes and drawing the attention of Musk, who shared the image to his 20+ million followers.

After this, a bizarre exchange ensued. Musk swapped his Twitter profile picture to the image of the sheep, and Kozary changed the museum's Twitter name to the 'Muskeum of Elongish Rural Life' and its profile picture to Musk's face.

Switched souls with The Museum of English Rural Lofe https://t.co/X41ZWc9sip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 19 April 2019

Following that, the rural museum worker announced the news that Tesla hired him as their social media manager.

Located at Reading University's London Road Campus, the museum holds over 25,000 objects and provides a material record of rural England covering 1750 to the present day.