Farm fire burns six barns in Gloucestershire, 'cause unknown'

(Photo: Kingswood Fire Station/Twitter)

Firefighters battled a significant fire on a farm in Gloucestershire which affected six barns.

The blaze began at a farm in Upper Morton, on the Gloucestershire border near Thornbury, on 14 May.

Fire crews were called to the fire at around 4am on Tuesday morning.

On arrival, firefighters used two 45mm jets to extinguish the fire and managed to contain the fire to two barns used to store wood chippings.

The cause is currently unknown.

It comes as NFU Mutual’s claims statistics reveal that the cost of farm fire claims rose by an alarming 26% to £44m in the last few years.

Fire Prevention:

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service