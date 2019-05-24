Farmer seeks green light to build 'secure dog walking facility'

The dog-friendly diversification plan has been handed to Hambleton District Council

A farmer has handed in unusual planning permission to create a 'a safe and secure dog walking facility' on his land.

Andrew Corner, who farms near Easingwold in North Yorkshire, wants to create four dog walking paddocks, totalling 11.3-acres.

His diversification plan would see almost one-tenth of his land transformed.

The planning documents says: “The paddocks will be available to book for half-hour or one-hour slots. The time slots will be booked and paid for online.

“The proposed enterprise would provide a diversified form of income to the applicants’ existing business, therefore supporting the sustainable growth of this existing rural/agricultural business.”

It adds: “In addition to the above, the enterprise will provide a facility to the local community where they can safely let their dogs off the lead.”

The dog-friendly areas, which would be open all day, all year round, would have a landscaped dog agility area comprising a tunnel.

The land would also be fenced off with a 6ft post, wire fence and weld mesh gate.