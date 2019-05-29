Farmers reminded to re-register waste exemptions

The waste exemptions are valid for three years

Farmers are being reminded that they may need to re-register their waste exemptions as many will be running out of date this autumn.

The Environment Agency introduced an exemption system in 2013, replacing the paper and e-form options as waste exemptions moved to being ‘digital by default’ to make the process easier for farmers and other businesses.

The exemptions are valid for three years and, following renewal in 2016, many will now expire this year.

“Many farmers will have permits due to expire as many were re-registered in October 2016,” said Sarah Reece, a chartered surveyor at Berrys.

“The Environment Agency should issue reminders a month before the exemption expires – and they can then be re-registered online.”

Farms and other businesses which handle small quantities of waste or low-risk wastes may be able to save money by registering for a free exemption if they meet the limits and conditions rather than paying an annual fee for an environmental permit.

If anyone registering for an exemption needs help with the online service or is unable to access the internet, they can contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 for advice.