Green light given for Snowdonia's largest ever poultry farm

Officials have given the green light for the development of Snowdonia's biggest ever poultry farm.

The unit will house 32,500 hens and be built on 2,700 square metres of farmland at Llanegryn, near Tywyn.

The farm will also have access to 40 acres of adjoining land for the hens to roam on.

Farmers Glyn and Janet Pugh applied for planning permission back in October 2018.

However, some local residents have objected to the building of the farm over noise, smell and pollution concerns.

Facebook page 'STOP proposed Industrial Poultry Unit in Dysynni Valley Snowdonia National Park' called for the proposals to be scrapped.

But members of the Snowdonia National Park Authority have now approved the Pughs' application because they provided sound evidence which satisfied officials' concerns.

In giving the green light, members of the authority recommended an odour management plant and restrictions on feed deliveries.

One official who sits on the authority, Elfed Powell Roberts, a Gwynedd councillor, said the national park should be 'supporting a young Welsh family who are trying to diversify their business.'

“Any pollution caused will be miniscule compared to all the visitors that arrive here every year,” he said.