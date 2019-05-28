Jeremy Clarkson swaps super cars for tractors in new series

Jeremy Clarkson is to start filming his new Amazon show I Bought A Farm

Jeremy Clarkson will swap luxurious super cars for the humble tractor in an upcoming television series where he aims to shine a spotlight on British farming - 'warts and all'.

The Amazon series 'I Bought A Farm' will invite viewers to take a look at the life of the former Top Gear host on his 1,000 acre farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Clarkson has frequently expressed his passion for farming. In an interview earlier this year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.

And, according to Clarkson, his new programme will be much more hard-hitting that any other agricultural focused series that's been before his.

The 59-year-old told The Sunday Times the programme aims to show 'actual farming, warts and all'.

“This is not Kate Humble - much as I like Kate Humble - with 20 acres, bottle-feeding a lamb.

“Or a TV presenter who grows veg in his back garden. This is actual farming. Life, death and form filling.”

He added: “We’re not making Countryfile. We’ll be showing it warts and all.

“For example, I have no view on badger culling in terms of whether it’s necessary, but if it’s happening, we will not shy away from putting it in the programme.”

The show will highlight the real issue of food supply shortages which could happen in just 90 years.

“Scientists calculate we have just 90 years before we run out of food, because of soil depletion. That’s just 90 more harvests,” he added.

I Bought A Farm is due to start filming in September this year, and will air in 2020.