Man dressed as giant chicken helps boost pork sales

The ads were seen by 83 per cent of UK households

A man dressed as a giant disgruntled chicken helped boost pork sales by an impressive £12m thanks to a humorous television campaign.

Pork medallion sales increased by 24 per cent and all promoted cuts by 13.9 per cent over 12 months, according to Kantar Worldpanel research.

During the past two years, the same campaign generated a total of £25 million in additional sales for the industry.

The tongue-in-cheek TV adverts, spearheaded by AHDB as part of its Midweek Meals campaign, featured a man dressed as a giant chicken.

The ads were seen by 83 per cent of UK households. Every pound spent on marketing generated an additional £7.31 in sales.

Importantly, independent evaluation showed the campaign has successfully improved consumer perception of fresh pork as ‘suitable for midweek meals’ by 10 percentage points compared to pre-advertising.

Attracting younger people to pork

More than three years ago, AHDB committed to attracting younger customers to pork.

The latest campaign results show almost half of the £3.2 million additional sales generated came from younger customers in the target category, aged 35 to 54 years old.

To support the TV adverts the campaign enlisted celebrities and social media influencers, such as health and fitness guru Lucy Mecklenburgh, who encouraged shoppers to ‘break up with boring’ and discover easy international pork dishes.

Joining up with retailers and independent butchers also gave the campaign an extra boost, helping win sales.

Investment in marketing guided by strategic consumer research is one of the key areas of focus for AHDB Pork.

'Switch more consumers over to pork'

Strategy Director Angela Christison, said the campaign has attracted new consumers to choose pork by showcasing the ease of cooking this 'incredibly versatile' protein.

“The uplift in sales is hugely encouraging during both phases of the campaign; however the long game is to switch more consumers over to selecting pork more often.

“This is a particular aim with younger consumers in order to create habits, which will sustain the industry in the future,” she said.

Feedback from pork producers has been integral in the development of the campaign.

Commenting on the latest results, pig farmer and Marketing Sub-Group Member, Fergus Howie, added: “This campaign has been very successful and is one of the best I’ve seen.

“It’s a fantastic idea to stimulate domestic demand for the quality pork we produce. I know we have a great product to sell, this is a great way of getting direct to consumers and telling them what’s good about it – from health to convenience, we’re now getting more people buying pork.”

Work is currently underway to develop the next phase of the campaign, which will see a new TV advert hitting screens in autumn 2019 and early in 2020.