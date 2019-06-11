Morrisons is selling £5 British meat feast for Father's Day

All the meat in the promotion is 100% British (Photo: Morrisons)

Morrisons is tempting the public to buy dads across the UK a 100% British meat feast for just £5 this Father's Day.

The 620g 'Mighty Meat Feast' includes rump steak, pork chops, lamb chops, three sausages and two pieces of black pudding.

And best of all, the meat is 100% British, sourced from UK farms.

To add a bit of variety, the retailer says the meat feast is best served alongside an egg and a tomato.

The deal is available from Morrisons' butcher counters across the country from today (11 June) until Father's Day on Sunday June 16.

Morrisons Meat Buyer, Joshua Brockbank, said: ‘Our Mighty Meat Feast is the perfect treat for carnivorous dads this Father’s Day. We hope they can rise to the challenge.’