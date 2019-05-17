Over £100k dished out to local food initiatives in Scotland

Scotland is looking to raise value of its food and drink sector to £30bn by 2030

Over £100,000 has been awarded to food and agricultural initiatives across Scotland to encourage more people to buy local.

The grants are dished out in order to stimulate the growth of local food initiatives and encourage more people to buy and support local producers.

A total of 23 projects will share £104,500 awarded via the Connect Local Regional Food Fund.

The fund is competitive, and applicants can apply for grants up to a maximum of £5000.

This year's recipients include Flowers to Food - Pollination in Sustainable Agriculture, the Glenkens Food Month and the Skye Food and Drink Festival.

Commenting on the awards, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Providing funding to regional projects is just one of the ways we are supporting the industry’s ambition to raise the value of Scotland’s food and drink sector by 2030 to £30 billion.

“By doing so we help our domestic markets to grow, supporting local economies, and providing consumers with access to healthy, locally-grown produce.”

He added: “Reducing the number of miles food has to travel from farm to fork will also help us to achieve Scotland’s climate change ambitions.”

Recipients

Annan Harbour Festival - £4000

Artisan Larder - £5000

Berneray - £1233

CLIMAVORE: Educate - £5000

Deeside Local Food Festival - £5000

East Lothian Food and Drink Ltd's Website Project - £5000

East Neuk Salt Company - £5000

Flowers to Food - Pollination in sustainable agriculture and retail - £4881

Food Heritage Scotland Scoping Study - £5000

Forres Feast - £5000

Future Food in Fife - £5000

Galloway - £3750

Glenkens Food Month - £5000

Mey Highland Games - £5000

Micro-greens Expansion - £2000

New Gin Festival - £4000

Scottish Organic Produce Showcase - £5000

Skye Food & Drink Festival - £5000

Spirit of Alba Gin and Whisky Festival - £5000

St Andrews Street Market - £4500

Taste Islay & Jura - £5000

The Crafty Drinks Experiment - £5000

Turriff Show Food and Drink Pavilion - £5000