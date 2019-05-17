Over £100k dished out to local food initiatives in Scotland

Over £100,000 has been awarded to food and agricultural initiatives across Scotland to encourage more people to buy local.
The grants are dished out in order to stimulate the growth of local food initiatives and encourage more people to buy and support local producers.
A total of 23 projects will share £104,500 awarded via the Connect Local Regional Food Fund.
The fund is competitive, and applicants can apply for grants up to a maximum of £5000.
This year's recipients include Flowers to Food - Pollination in Sustainable Agriculture, the Glenkens Food Month and the Skye Food and Drink Festival.
Commenting on the awards, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Providing funding to regional projects is just one of the ways we are supporting the industry’s ambition to raise the value of Scotland’s food and drink sector by 2030 to £30 billion.
“By doing so we help our domestic markets to grow, supporting local economies, and providing consumers with access to healthy, locally-grown produce.”
He added: “Reducing the number of miles food has to travel from farm to fork will also help us to achieve Scotland’s climate change ambitions.”
Recipients
Annan Harbour Festival - £4000
Artisan Larder - £5000
Berneray - £1233
CLIMAVORE: Educate - £5000
Deeside Local Food Festival - £5000
East Lothian Food and Drink Ltd's Website Project - £5000
East Neuk Salt Company - £5000
Flowers to Food - Pollination in sustainable agriculture and retail - £4881
Food Heritage Scotland Scoping Study - £5000
Forres Feast - £5000
Future Food in Fife - £5000
Galloway - £3750
Glenkens Food Month - £5000
Mey Highland Games - £5000
Micro-greens Expansion - £2000
New Gin Festival - £4000
Scottish Organic Produce Showcase - £5000
Skye Food & Drink Festival - £5000
Spirit of Alba Gin and Whisky Festival - £5000
St Andrews Street Market - £4500
Taste Islay & Jura - £5000
The Crafty Drinks Experiment - £5000
Turriff Show Food and Drink Pavilion - £5000