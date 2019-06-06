Over a quarter of farmers favour 'no-deal' Brexit

Over a quarter of British farmers surveyed in the report back a 'no-deal hard Brexit'

Over a quarter of farmers favour the 'no-deal' Brexit scenario according to a new survey of 200 farm businesses.

Taking the lead in the poll is 'no-deal hard Brexit', with 26 percent of farm businesses favouring this option, according to Knight Frank's 2019 Rural Report.

Coming slightly behind is a 'second referendum with an option to remain'. 25 percent of farmers back this scenario.

Just under a quarter of businesses (22%) favour Theresa May's deal eventually passing through parliament.

Sixteen percent of farmers surveyed back a 'softer Brexit involving a customs union or similar', while 10% favour 'something else'.

Finally, just 2 percent back a 'second referendum confirming the vote to leave'.

According to Knight Frank's report, much of the blame for the inability to strike a deal seems to be laid at the door of Brussels.

This is reflected in the responses when the report asked if people would vote differently if they had a second chance.

While 84% haven’t changed their minds, of those that had, almost 80% said they would now vote leave instead of remain.

One of the themes running through the survey was a broad polarisation of respondents.

For example, when asked whether people were more or less optimistic about the prospects for their businesses than this time last year there was an even split between those feeling more optimistic (25%) and those that were less upbeat (26%).

Of those planning to make changes, some kind of diversification was the most popular option, followed by putting more land into environmental schemes.