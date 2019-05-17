Police hunt tractor driver who failed to stop after collision

Police have issued a picture of the tractor involved in the collision

Police have issued a picture of a tractor which failed to stop at the scene of a collision after it scraped the side of a car and ripped off the bumper.

Dorset Police have issued an image appeal following the fail-to-stop collision in Gillingham.

At around 11.30am on Friday 12 April 2019 a woman was driving her silver Kia Sportage near the riding stables off Common Mead Lane when she pulled in behind a Volkswagen van to allow a tractor to pass.

However, as the tractor passed it scraped the side of her car and ripped off the bumper.

The tractor driver failed to stop at the scene.

Sergeant Steve Hughes, of North Dorset police, said: “The victim had dashcam fitted in her vehicle at the time of the collision and efforts have been made to identify the tractor and its driver, however these have so far been unsuccessful.

“I am now issuing an image from the dashcam in the hope that someone can help me identify the tractor and trailer involved.”