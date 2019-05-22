Runaway sheep 'apprehended' after causing 'chaos' in Lancaster

A runaway sheep which caused 'chaos' on the streets of Lancaster was eventually 'apprehended' by the police.
The loose sheep triggered a police chase around the city until it was apprehended at around 8am on Tuesday May 21.
Lancashire Rural Police posted a picture of the captured sheep on their Facebook page and said: “Despite the vehicle in the background on the picture this is not an undercover police dog.
Turn left at the junction for #Lancaster Station... Oops, look out for the sheep! ??— BTP Lancashire (@BTPLancs) May 21, 2019
Well done @LancsPolDogUnit ???? pic.twitter.com/M3cjE1JfeF
“Officers have apprehended a missing sheep causing chaos on the roads this morning.
“If its yours or you know who it belongs to please call us on 101 quoting log LC-20190521-0182.”
First job if the day was to sight this running on Lancaster one way system, then followed a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler ?? If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers hurt during the process pic.twitter.com/ifYnOzSICJ— Lancs Police DogUnit (@LancsPolDogUnit) May 21, 2019
The Lancashire Police Dog Unit tweeted: "First job if the day was to sight this running on Lancaster one-way system. Then followed a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler.
"If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers hurt during the process."