Runaway sheep 'apprehended' after causing 'chaos' in Lancaster

22 May 2019 | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News, Sheep
The apprehended sheep (Photo: Lancashire Rural Police/Facebook)
A runaway sheep which caused 'chaos' on the streets of Lancaster was eventually 'apprehended' by the police.

The loose sheep triggered a police chase around the city until it was apprehended at around 8am on Tuesday May 21.

Lancashire Rural Police posted a picture of the captured sheep on their Facebook page and said: “Despite the vehicle in the background on the picture this is not an undercover police dog.

“Officers have apprehended a missing sheep causing chaos on the roads this morning.



“If its yours or you know who it belongs to please call us on 101 quoting log LC-20190521-0182.”

The Lancashire Police Dog Unit tweeted: "First job if the day was to sight this running on Lancaster one-way system. Then followed a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler.

"If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers hurt during the process."