Runaway sheep 'apprehended' after causing 'chaos' in Lancaster

The apprehended sheep (Photo: Lancashire Rural Police/Facebook)

A runaway sheep which caused 'chaos' on the streets of Lancaster was eventually 'apprehended' by the police.

The loose sheep triggered a police chase around the city until it was apprehended at around 8am on Tuesday May 21.

Lancashire Rural Police posted a picture of the captured sheep on their Facebook page and said: “Despite the vehicle in the background on the picture this is not an undercover police dog.

Turn left at the junction for #Lancaster Station... Oops, look out for the sheep! ??

Well done @LancsPolDogUnit ???? pic.twitter.com/M3cjE1JfeF — BTP Lancashire (@BTPLancs) May 21, 2019

“Officers have apprehended a missing sheep causing chaos on the roads this morning.

“If its yours or you know who it belongs to please call us on 101 quoting log LC-20190521-0182.”

First job if the day was to sight this running on Lancaster one way system, then followed a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler ?? If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers hurt during the process pic.twitter.com/ifYnOzSICJ — Lancs Police DogUnit (@LancsPolDogUnit) May 21, 2019

The Lancashire Police Dog Unit tweeted: "First job if the day was to sight this running on Lancaster one-way system. Then followed a comedy moment as the sheep headbutted the dog handler.

"If you have lost a sheep it's safely in our custody and no sheep or dog handlers hurt during the process."