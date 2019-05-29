Rustlers steal 55 lambs from north east Scotland farm

Sheep worth thousands have been stolen from the Moray farm

Police are appealing for more information following the theft of 55 lambs in north east Scotland.

Officers in Moray say the theft occurred sometime between the beginning of April and 14 May 2019.

The lambs were stolen from a field near to Wellfield in the Newmill area of Keith and they were a mix of Texel and Suffolk cross lambs with a blue mark in the middle of their back, as well as relevant ear tags.

The estimated value of the missing livestock is a mid four figure sum of money.

Investigating Officer PC Tomas Spracklen said: “The owner of the sheep had been regularly checking on his livestock for their welfare during this period however hadn’t realised that lambs were missing until 14 May.

“Although it is a wide time frame, it would be very helpful if the public could take a moment to think back and contact us if they recall any unusual activity or vehicles in the area that could be relevant to this enquiry.”

It follows new figures which show that livestock worth £2.5m were stolen in 2018 amid an increase in organised large scale animal thefts across the UK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4654 of 14 May.