Scots farmers needed for new campaign 'Meat with Integrity'

People who work in Scotland’s red meat industry are being urged to take part in the new campaign

A new meat marketing campaign has been launched in Scotland which aims to raise awareness of the country's animal welfare and sustainability credentials.

People who work in Scotland’s beef, lamb and pork industry are being urged to take part in the new “Meat with Integrity” marketing and public relations campaign.

This initiative, due to launch this summer, will be focused on promoting Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork in a campaign covering all three brands.

It is being launched by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), who are looking for farmers in the coming months to help in the campaign.

“The aim of ‘Meat with Integrity’ is to drive consumer awareness of the Scottish red meat industry’s exceptional credentials,” said Carol McLaren, Marketing Director with QMS.

“The campaign will also highlight our industry’s world-renowned quality assurance schemes which cover the entire production process, including farms, hauliers, feed companies, auction markets and processors.”

She added: “It will also aim to increase public awareness of the heritage and expertise in the industry and the importance of animal welfare and wellbeing.”

Faces of the campaign

The red meat body is currently looking for farmers and crofters who could support the “faces” of the campaign.

They are also keen to hear from others - from auctioneers to hauliers and processors to butchers and chefs - willing to get involved with the marketing and PR activity.

This will range from photography and short films to being social media influencers actively helping to cascade the positive stories the industry has to offer.

Ms McLaren said: “We were hugely encouraged by the support we received from producers who helped us with PR behind our recent “Scotch Lamb, Naturally”, “Go Places with Pork” and “Know Your Beef” campaigns.

“This support can make a huge difference to what we can achieve and we are hoping that we can build on that for this brand new “Meat with Integrity” campaign.”

Farmers and others interested in getting involved in the new campaign should email [email protected] for more information.