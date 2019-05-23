Scottish deer farmer awarded Biosphere Certification Mark

The Galloway deer farmer has received his Biosphere Certification Mark

A Scottish deer farmer has received the Biosphere Certification Mark for running a commercial farming business while looking after the environment.

Gledpark Deer Park, located in Borgue, is the latest business in the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere to be awarded the mark.

Biospheres are areas renowned for their outstanding natural environment and the way in which the local community works to conserve it.

The Galloway Biosphere was the first in Scotland and is the only Biosphere in the UK to have developed a quality mark. There are 686 Biospheres worldwide.

Rupert Shaw, owner of Gledpark, runs 70 breeding hinds alongside a beef herd and renewable energy production.

He received the Biosphere Certification Mark for his venison, saying: “Receiving my Biosphere certification simply reinforces my belief that commercial farming and delivering for the environment do go hand in hand.

“I take great pride in my venison production and I am proud of where I live and farm in Kirkcudbright – in the heart of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.”

Eight businesses from a cross section of industries ranging from food, tourism, forestry, horticulture and publishing have now been recognised for supporting sustainability and biodiversity in the Biosphere.

The newly certified businesses include Land Energy Girvan, Scottish Dark Sky Observatory, Freelance Ranger, Galloway Flowers, Brookford B & B, Curly Tale Books and Nithbank Country Estate.