Thieves steal £10,000 worth of agri chemicals from farm

The theft happened at a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle

Police are appealing for more information after thieves stole £10,000 worth of chemicals from an Aberdeenshire farm.

The incident happened on a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle, between Friday May 17 to Saturday May 25.

Thieves stole agricultural chemicals including herbicides and fertilisers, and are not considered harmful.

It is thought that a vehicle would have been used given the quantity of chemicals taken.

PC Johnathan Walkden said: “This type of theft is unusual for the area and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us.

“We are working with the farm and the rural community as part of enquiries.“

In related news, chemicals and a tractor GPS system were stolen from a farm on the Black Isle, Highlands between May 23 and May 24.

The incidents follow NFU Mutual highlighting how farmers are “fortifying” their farms in the face of an increased threat from “repeated and determined” criminals.

Rural crime cost the countryside an estimated £44.5m in 2017, leading farmers to combine “medieval security with high-tech solutions” to protect their farms.

Anyone who has any information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0130710519.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.