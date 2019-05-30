Thieves steal Land Rover worth £14,000 from Shrops farm

The last three of the registration of the stolen Land Rover are KMU (Stock photo)

A Land Rover Defender worth £14,000 along with power tools have been stolen by thieves from a Shropshire farm.

Intruders struck the farm in Quatt in the early hours of the 28th of May 2019, sometime between midnight and 7am.

The blue vehicle and a number of power tools were stolen from a number of outbuildings.

As well as the Land Rover a pressure washer, strimmer and chainsaw were stolen.

According to West Mercia Police, it is likely that the offenders drove to the location, indicating at least two people were involved, and may have travelled away from the scene in convoy.

The last three of the registration of the stolen Land Rover are KMU and is valued at approximately £14,000.

The details of the vehicle have been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system so that if it activates an ANPR camera, any nearby police officers will be notified and can take the appropriate action.

The incident follows Wiltshire Police issuing out 'Police stop me' stickers as part of a new initiative to help tackle farm machinery theft in the county.

If you were in the area of Quatt in the early hours of Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious that you believe may be linked to this offence, please call 101 and refer to incident 0093S 280519.