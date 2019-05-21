Training scheme could add £600k to farm incomes

There are ten sessions during the fourteen-month programme

Farmers who have now completed AHDB’s 2017 management training scheme identified combined savings to their businesses in excess of £600,000.

Applications for 2019’s Professional Manager Development Scheme (PMDS) have now opened, with the first session starting in September.

Designed to develop skills of those who manage staff, the course enables farmers and growers to apply business intelligence from other sectors, improve communication and understanding, to raise the level of professionalism in their business.

Each participant of the course which started in 2017 reported saving around £50,000 or more for their business.

AHDB levy payers gain a £3,000 discount on the Institute of Leadership Management (ILM) qualification run by training specialists, Cedar Associates.

Tess Howe, Senior Skills Manager at AHDB said: “Developing your management skills should be no different to getting your farm business in shape; both deliver tangible benefits to support the longevity and sustainability of your business.”

There are ten sessions during the fourteen-month programme, consisting of an evening discussion followed by a day of management training.

Having completed the training course in 2019, 29-year-old Charlotte Hudson of Hugh Lowe Farms, said: “Skills development is important across the whole of agriculture – before there was little development and skills were self-taught, or passed on by older generations.

“Having courses to go on gives you confidence as a younger member of staff, to perform in your role while being aware of the potential implications of your actions. It also gives you confidence in yourself to help others grow their skills too.”

Ms Hudson added: “I now see myself working towards a five-year plan. I started out as a new entrant in the industry, having found myself put down from not having enough experience, not having done this or that.”

Application forms must be submitted by 24 June 2019. Once received, an interview panel will review applications and interviews will take place on 10 July 2019.