US farmer to give aspiring UK farmers pep talk

Cody Wood admits that breaking into any new industry isn’t easy and that farming has a unique set of challenges

US farmer Cody Wood is to give UK farmers a pep talk in how to establish a business with no family background in agriculture and little money.

With just $1200 to his name when he first started in agriculture, Cody has built several innovative and successful farming businesses in just 10 years.

The first-generation Oregon farmer has been successful mainly through collaboration with other businesses and by drawing on the strengths of others to build his own expertise.

But the prospect of establishing a farm business can seem an impossible dream for some.

It is for this reason why Cody has been chosen a keynote speaker at an event seeking to help aspiring UK farmers break into agriculture.

The ‘Start to Farm’ conference will take place in South Wales on June 4th, and is open to farmers from across the UK.

Prospective farmers will get access to financial and legal guidance and information on land access and business models.

'Determination and willingness'

Cody admits that breaking into any new industry isn’t easy and that farming has a unique set of challenges, not least the perception that large amounts of capital or inherited land are needed to get started.

“My route into farming has proved that you don’t need either but what you do need is determination, guidance and a willingness to use other people’s strengths to build expertise,’’ he says.

“The Start to Farm conference is an excellent initiative which I am sure will lead to opportunities for those who want to take their aspirations to farm further.’'

Cody will share the keynote speaker role with former city girl Hannah Jackson, otherwise known as The Red Shepherdess, who has carved a successful career for herself farming in Cumbria.

The event will take place at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, from 10am-4pm, on June 4th 2019.