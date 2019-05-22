Video shows farmer pulling missing calf from badger hole

The calf had been missing for over a day (Photo: Brad Osadczuk/Twitter)

A Canadian farmer has posted a viral video on social media which shows the moment he pulls one of his missing calves out of a badger hole.

Alberta-based farmer Brad Osadczuk said his calf had been missing for over a day on his farm in Jenner.

Brad, who works for the Osadczuk Cattle Company, posted the moment he discovered the missing calf after the animal's mother showed him where he was.

The calf was buried deep within a badger hole on the farm.

This is a first for me- we had a calf missing for over a day, his mom finally showed us where he was. All I could see is his nose down this badger hole. pic.twitter.com/a6c5sVZf0X — Brad Osadczuk (@bradosadczuk) May 18, 2019

Brad described how the incident was a 'first' for him: "We had a calf missing for over a day, his mom finally showed us where he was. All I could see is his nose down this badger hole," he said on social media.

Twitter users reacted with lighthearted humour to the video. One person replied: "I did not know calves were a root crop!"