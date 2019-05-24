Yorkshire animal feed company announces £12m investment

The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds

An animal feed manufacturer based in North Yorkshire has announced it will invest £12m in a new production facility to boost production.

Masham-based feed company I’Anson Brothers Ltd has unveiled plans to build the facility as part of its '2020 Vision' to deliver a sustainable future for the business.

The 23,000 sq ft facility will be built at Dalton New Bridge, and has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible.

It will use computerised operations to deliver precision usage of ingredients, variable speed control of electrical drives and vehicle routing to save road miles.

It also includes stringent environmental controls, with solar panels and heat pumps installed to maximise green energy use.

Producing an initial 150,000 tonne capacity per year – with two production lines producing over 30 tonnes per hour – the increased production will enable I’Anson to meet demand from local farmers.

The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds.

The investment will also allow the company to grow its network of local producers, farmers and suppliers from whom it buys a large proportion of its raw materials for manufacture.

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson supports over 3,000 customers and exports to over 40 countries.