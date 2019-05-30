Buccleuch to sell off 25,000 acres of land in Scotland

Alongside Langholm Moor, much of the area is currently part of the estate's farming operation (Photo: GCWT)

A huge 25,000 acres of land in southern Scotland is to be put up for sale by Buccleuch Estate.

Buccleuch, which manages 270,000 acres of land across Scotland, has announced plans to sell its Borders Estate, which includes Langholm Moor.

Following a review of land on its estates, 25,000 acres - stretching from Auchenrivock in the south to Hartsgarth in the north – are being marketed.

Alongside the moor, much of the area is currently part of the estate's farming operation.

There are also a small number of farm tenancies, which will continue as they are under new ownerships and blocks of forestry.

In line with the Scottish Land Commission’s protocol on community engagement, Buccleuch will consult with the local communities about the proposed sale.

It is inviting responses to a short questionnaire, which will be available online or in local community hubs.

Langholm Moor was the site of two major scientific projects relating to moorland management, the latter of which – the Langholm Moor Demonstration Project – was completed two years ago.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The completion of the Langholm Moor project gave us an opportunity to look at what moor’s future should be within the wider Buccleuch portfolio of landholdings.

“That review led us to the conclusion that marketing the moor area for sale was our preferred option.”

He added: “The decision is very much in line with our business’s stated aim of reducing the Buccleuch footprint while enabling us to invest in priority projects.”

Buccleuch has instructed Savills to handle the proposed sale.