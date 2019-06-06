Farmers and public urged to take sheep worrying survey

The survey wants to probe how the public and farmers differ in their views of sheep worrying

Farmers and dog owners are being asked for their opinions on the growing problem of sheep worrying in the UK.

Last year, police were called to more than 1,100 dog attacks on sheep in the UK.

It is not fully understood how farmers and dog owners view this issue and how their opinions may differ.

The survey wants to find out opinions on what preventative measures they are willing to take and what penalties they find reasonable for dogs who attack sheep.

Supported by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), the online survey has been created by Nicole Hayes, who is studying at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

She said: “We want to see how dog and sheep owners might differ in their views of sheep worrying and better understand what might encourage people to change their behaviour and reduce this growing problem.

“The views of sheep farmers are particularly important, as it is thought not many officially report dog attacks on their flock and so the extent of the problem is not being fully recorded.”

The survey closes on 24 June with the results expected later in the year.