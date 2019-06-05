Farmers 'delighted' as Trump served British lamb at State Banquet

President Donald Trump is in the UK for a three-day state visit (Photo: Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock)

Sheep farmers have thanked Buckingham Palace for putting British lamb on the menu during the State Banquet with the Queen and Donald Trump.

The menu was centred around the best of British seasonal produce as the US President dined next to Her Majesty during this week's state visit.

For main, the 170 diners feasted on new season Windsor lamb, served with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce.

With much uncertainty surrounding future markets for British lamb, the National Sheep Association (NSA) said it is 'reassuring' to see the Palace waving the flag for British and presenting it to President Trump.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: “We're delighted to hear British lamb was served to the President in amongst these discussions.

“NSA is pushing for an increased number of export destinations for British sheepmeat and giving lamb the platform to speak for itself presents a fantastic opportunity.”

The UK is currently unable to export sheepmeat into the US, and the group believes there is an opportunity for British lamb exports to the US to begin, particularly given the UK’s need to build trading relationships after Brexit.

Mr Stocker added: “We have long said the US would be a great market to tap into given the right opportunity and this could be just the chance we need to drive this forward.

“Assuming President Trump enjoyed his dining experience, we can only hope it gets him thinking and will help drive forward a strengthened market in the US.”

He added: “NSA would like to thank Her Majesty and all at Buckingham Palace for supporting the UK sheep sector and for endorsing British lamb in this way.

It comes as the NFU urged the government not to 'betray' British farming in future trade deals as US President Donald Trump begins his state visit to the UK.