Farmers told to add vehicle trackers to Land Rovers

Farmers are being encouraged to add vehicle trackers to Land Rovers following a recent theft of the vehicle which was recovered by police in just 90 minutes.

A Land Rover Discovery was taken in the early hours of 23 May 2019, from a rural property in Eastby, Skipton.

Fortunately, the owner had installed a tracker in the vehicle, and, when he reported the theft to North Yorkshire Police at 9am on that day, he was able to provide an area near Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire where the vehicle had been abandoned.

Officers contacted West Yorkshire Police who located the vehicle at 10.30am. They recovered it to a secure location for forensic examination, and it was then returned to its rightful owner.

Police are now urging owners of Land Rovers – particularly those living in rural areas – to install a vehicle tracking system.

PCSO Sally Breen, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “It’s important that anyone who owns a Land Rover – particularly if it’s parked in an unpopulated or rural area – to take extra steps to ensure it is left safe and secure.

“It’s much better to spend a bit of time and money now on improving your security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of losing your vehicle to thieves.”

She added: “Members of the public act as our eyes and ears, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity around parked vehicles, don’t hesitate to contact us, and we will take action.”

Figures from rural insurer NFU Mutual show that claims for theft of Land Rover Defender vehicles rose to £2.1 million in 2016, an increase of 17% since 2015.

Tips for rural Land Rover owners

• Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible

• Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not

• Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser

• Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

• Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it

• Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number