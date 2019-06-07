Scottish Tories criticise SNP's 'silence' on future plan for farming

The Scottish Conservatives have called it 'utterly unacceptable' that farmers still remain in the dark

The Scottish Conservatives has heavily criticised the SNP's 'silence' on any post-Brexit farming plan for Scotland.

It is still unknown on what the SNP government's plan is for the future funding of the sector despite other UK nations having laid out their plans for their farmers post-Brexit.

So far, the Scottish government has not produced any plan for future support for farmers despite growing concern and uncertainty.

Earlier this week the Welsh Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths outlined that Wales will introduce a new farming support scheme after 2021.

This follows an announcement from the Defra Secretary Michael Gove that England will phase out Basic Payments and a new environmentally based system will be in place by 2028.

The Scottish Conservatives have said that this wait is 'utterly unacceptable' and the SNP must now publish their plans to the farming community.

Donald Cameron, Shadow Rural Economy Secretary, said Scottish farmers 'need clarity': “The SNP continues to say nothing, even though England and Wales have now gone public with their policies.

“Leaving the EU presents an opportunity for Scotland’s farmers, but the SNP must prepare for this change and communicate its plans to Scottish farmers as a matter of urgency.

“Keeping silent in this way is utterly unacceptable – there is simply no excuse for such a lengthy delay,” he said.