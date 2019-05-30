Swathes of public land converted into farms for new entrants

Thousands of hectares of public sector land in Scotland has been released to people who want to become farmers

Around 6,400 hectares, much of it forestry land, has been converted into starter farms to encourage new entrants to the Scottish farming industry.

The release of public land will benefit up to 24 farmers and is part of a Scottish government scheme to identify and make available land for new entrants.

As well as helping them into farming, the scheme assists existing farmers to make their businesses more sustainable by renting them additional land.

The land has been made available from public bodies such as Forestry and Land Scotland, Crown Estate Scotland, Scottish Water, Highland and Islands Enterprise, East Lothian and Highland Councils.

Among the people benefiting is Callum Lindsay, a farmer’s son who has long wanted to establish his own farm but has not been able to because of high land prices.

Mr Lindsay, whose home farm is not big enough to support both him and his parents, has been awarded 40 hectares of public land at West Torrie, near Callander, on a five-year tenancy.

He said that due to the high price of land and the shortage of ground available to rent for livestock, it is becoming 'increasingly difficult' to get established.

“This 5-year tenancy is a golden opportunity to establish myself in the industry, a start that would not be achievable if I had to buy my own land.”

Availability of land in Scotland

The availability of land remains one of the primary barriers to attracting new entrants to farming.

And with the average age of Scottish farmers at 58, attracting new entrants is seen as essential.

Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said overcoming these challenges is 'vital for the future sustainability of the industry'.

“I am delighted to announce up to 24 farmers will benefit from the release of public sector land across Scotland – bringing the total number of farmers to 94,” he said.

“The forestry estate alone has already identified more than 2,800 hectares of land for potential lease to aspiring farmers, with many other public organisations doing likewise.”

Mr Ewing added: “By further opening up public sector land, I hope that we can provide more opportunities to get onto the first step of the farming ladder.”

The move has faced some criticism from environmental activists, who say more forestry land is needed for climate change mitigation.