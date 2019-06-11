Teaching resource removed after showing UK farming inaccuracies

The teaching resource contained factual inaccuracies about the British farming industry

Teaching resources containing major inaccuracies about British farming have been handed out to schools over the course of three years, it has been revealed.

An educational leaflet which supposedly taught students about the differences between industrial farming and organic farming in the UK was distributed to schools.

It said conventional British farming uses genetically-modified (GM) crops, clones animals and uses growth hormones. All these measures are banned in the UK.

The leaflet, distributed by educational resource company Twinkl, has since been removed.

The NFU has been in contact with the online-based company on how to ensure farming related resources in the future are 'factual and without bias'.

Speaking today (11 June) on BBC Radio 4's Farming Today, a spokesperson for Twinkl said the company has been 'unable to completely verify' where the leaflet came from.

However, she admitted that a farmer did not write the leaflet - a teacher did.

The company is now conducting an internal review into the matter.

Farmers and industry leaders have reacted with concern to the news.

Welsh farmer Abi Reader, who was recently awarded an MBE for her contribution to farming, said the leaflet is a 'load of nonsense'.

