Two people charged after alleged sheep worrying incident

Even sheep not directly attacked can suffer stress causing miscarriage and death

Two people have been charged following an alleged livestock worrying incident which consequently resulted in the death of three sheep.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been charged following the incident involving a dog at a farm in the Dunphail area near Forres, north Scotland.

The incident happened on April 27 and 3 sheep died as a result.

Sheep and lambs are particularly vulnerable at this time of year and the incident could have been avoided had the owners had their dog on a lead, Police Scotland said.

PC Jeanette Thompson said: “We would like to remind dog owners and people walking dogs in the countryside to keep their animals under control.

“All dogs should be kept on a lead when being walked next to livestock.

“Even those animals not directly attacked can suffer stress causing miscarriage and death.”

She added: “It does not matter how trained you think your dog is it only takes a moment for it to enter a field which has consequences for the farmer, owner and ultimately the dog.”

Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

The man and woman have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

It follows a recent related case where a man was sentenced to a 12 month community order and ordered to pay out nearly £1,000 after his dog killed at least 13 sheep.