US sheep industry experts to inspect UK farms

US sheep industry experts are to visit the UK next week in a bid to build a better understanding of the sector between the two countries.

The six-day delegate mission includes tours of numerous British farms, supermarkets, a livestock market and food processors.

The delegation consists of American sheep industry officials, producers and academics.

During the visit, they will get first-hand insight into the production process within the UK – covering everything from farm to fork.

They will also spend a day at the NSA Sheep South West event in Devon to see the variety of different breeds, engage with farmers and meet with industry stakeholders.

It comes as the farming industry warned the government not to sacrifice the UK's high-standards when making any post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

But the AHDB, which organised the visit, said it was the 'perfect platform' to showcase the UK sheep industry and better understand US sheep production.

And as both countries strive to increase consumption, the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss strategy.

Senior Export Manager, Susana Morris said: “This is an incredibly important visit as it will provide us with the opportunity to highlight the exceptional standard and taste of UK lamb.

“There are some misconceptions around our sheep industry within the American marketplace and we are looking to rectify that.”

During his recent visit to the UK, President Trump was served Windsor estate lamb at a state banquet given in his honour by Her Majesty the Queen.