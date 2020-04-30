£1.2m national campaign to aid beef carcase balance

A major £1.2 million national consumer campaign ‘Make it with Beef' is being launched to address Covid-19 related carcase balance issues

A new consumer campaign has been launched in response to carcase balance challenges faced by the beef supply chain in the wake of Covid-19.

The UK's red meat levy boards AHDB, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) have launched the £1.2m national initiative.

Running for 12 weeks on TV and social media, it aims to inspire consumers to create restaurant-style meals at home, using a variety of hindquarter cuts.

The move is a joint response to carcase balance challenges that beef producers are facing as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.







Some expensive beef cuts, more commonly favoured in restaurants, have seen demand plummet as the lockdown has taken hold.

The disruption is having a significant impact on the sector, which had already suffered a sustained period of low prices.

The 'Make it with Beef' campaign will be supported with ‘how to’ videos and cooking tips, and influencer-driven content. It builds on a social media push launched earlier in April by the levy boards.

It aims to reach 85 percent of UK households and deliver a three-to-one return on investment, above the industry average.

A joint statement from the levy boards said: “This is a unique joint effort by AHDB, QMS and HCC which we hope will drive an uptake in steak and roasting joint sales in the run up to barbecue season.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved and create some amazing dishes in their own kitchens.”

The campaign is being funded from the £3.5 million fund of AHDB red meat levies ring-fenced for collaborative projects which is managed by the three GB meat levy bodies – AHDB, HCC and QMS.

It comes as Waitrose recently launched its 'biggest ever' promotional push on steak products to help farmers retain full value for their livestock amid the Covid-19 crisis.