£1.8m scheme to boost nature-friendly farming in Wales' national parks

Farmers in Wales's national parks will benefit from a new £1.8m government scheme to support nature-friendly farming and landscape conservation.

The Ffermio Bro (Farming in Designated Landscapes) initiative aims to fund and support collaborative projects between farmers and local landscape bodies.

The scheme will encourage farming methods that work in harmony with the environment in areas designated for their unique natural, cultural and scenic importance.

As part of it, the Welsh government will fund a wide range of projects, including planting low-density woodland and implementing measures to improve rivers and wetlands.

The initiative, announced on Friday (2 May), will also support fencing and activities aimed at facilitating grazing and improving upland grasslands.

A team of advisers will be based within each landscape body to work directly with farmers and guide them through collaborative project delivery.

Deputy First Minister and Rural Affairs Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: "Our national parks and national landscapes are truly special and unique.

"While our landscape bodies have a responsibility to look after these precious areas, our farmers living and working in them know them best.

"That’s why Ffermio Bro has partnership working at its heart to deliver bigger and better projects across our landscapes, because a whole-Wales approach is needed to tackle the nature emergency."

Some projects will focus on creating hay meadows, reducing carbon emissions on farms and improving and promoting access routes and permissive paths.

Efforts will also be made to restore peatland areas, and the scheme will help protect traditional landscape features, including hedgerows and stone or slate walls.

The first projects are due to start this summer, with most taking place between September 2025 and January 2026.