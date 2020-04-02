£100k fund to help farming community support groups

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is seeking to fund rural organisations who are providing support to farmers

Applications for emergency £100,000 funding for support groups providing assistance to farmers affected by the coronavirus crisis have been announced.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is inviting applications for funding from rural community support groups, who are providing assistance to counter the effects of isolation during the pandemic.

With thanks to Players of People’s Postcode Lottery, groups can apply for grant funding of up to £2,500 if they are providing emergency relief to vulnerable or isolated individuals.

They can also apply if they are providing support to farmers and farm businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic or are helping rural communities.







A total of £100,000 is available in the first round of funding. The Prince’s Countryside Fund said it will assist projects that support farm and rural businesses.

This may include, but is not limited to, volunteer and fuel costs for grocery and prescription delivery from rural community shops, pubs, and hub.

It may also include costs associated with emergency support by farm and agricultural support groups, or rural foodbanks and food delivery services.

Applications for the Rural Response Emergency Grants Programme close on Wednesday 15 April at 12pm.

The fund is not for individuals or private farm businesses, and it is not aimed at funding capital costs.