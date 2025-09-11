£100k grant package and starter farm announced for young farmers

Young farmers are set to benefit from new grants worth £100,000 and a starter farm in Cumbria as the Addington Fund launches its New Entrant Scheme.

The charity's scheme will provide up to £3,000 for individuals aged 18 to 40 who have started farming within the past two years, or are about to begin.

An initial £100,000 has been committed by trustees to help new entrants access equipment and skills that promote healthy livestock, sustainable soil management and innovative farm practices.

The scheme has been created in memory of the late Peter Jinman OBE, who served as chair of trustees at the Addington Fund from 2011 to 2023.

Alongside the grant scheme, the Fund has also purchased Whins Farm near Kendal, Cumbria, to be refurbished as its first starter farm for new entrants.

The purchase was made possible thanks to a legacy from the late Mary Blades, who expressed in her Will that her farm should go to a “keen and enthusiastic young farmer”.

Whins Farm is currently being renovated and will be let to a new entrant family from 2026 as a stepping stone into the industry.

Sue English, Addington Fund director said: “We feel very privileged that we can keep Whins Farm actively farming and provide a first step for a young farming family.

"The charity had helped Mary and Joe during the Foot and Mouth crisis and we were very touched to be listed as a beneficiary in Mary’s Will.

“When no local, new entrant could be found as a buyer, Addington was able to put in an offer and buy our first farm. We’ve been supported by the local community, and we are going to ensure that this farm remains part of that community.”

The Addington Fund said the grants will help new farmers invest in essential areas such as livestock health, soil care and farm infrastructure, with the aim of encouraging exceptional projects and innovative ideas.

The scheme may also be used alongside the government’s Farming Equipment and Technology Fund.

Simon Mountjoy, new chair of trustees, added: “This is a big and exciting investment for any charity, but we see the problems that young people face getting into farming and this is our first small step to help

“We know that a farm isn’t just the buildings, it’s the history and the role that it plays in a community. We see ourselves as stewards of this little hill farm and are determined to keep Mary’s wishes and its history going for another hundred years.

“This will be more than a landlord-tenant relationship and we will support our new tenants to give them the best start in farming.”

Applications for the scheme will open in 2026, when further details on Whins Farm’s tenancy and the grant process will be released.