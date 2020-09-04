£10m fund to help Scottish farmers buy new equipment

The £10 million fund will open for applications later this month, the Scottish government says

A new £10 million fund to help farmers and crofters buy new equipment is set to launch as part of Scotland's recovery from Covid-19.

The fund has been unveiled as part of the Scottish government's drive to put the rural economy at the centre of the post-Covid recovery plan.

The Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme (SACGS) is a pilot and will run for five weeks.

It will offer grants of up to £20,000 for farmers and crofters to purchase new equipment.







Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said farmers and crofters were eager to contribute to Scotland's climate change ambitions.

"Helping them to change their practice by ensuring they have access to the right equipment, tools and knowledge is key," he added.

“These investments will also help support and create jobs and opportunities across the rural economy, including in remote and island communities.”

He said the scheme was part of a wider £160 million investment in forestry and agriculture.

This includes an additional £100 million to increase new planting, alongside £30 million to Forestry and Land Scotland to expand national forests and land.

A further £20 million has also been allocated to increase the supply of young trees.