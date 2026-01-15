£120,000 boost for social farms across Northern Ireland

Fifteen social farms across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from more than £120,000 in new grant funding aimed at improving facilities and access for participants.

Department of Agriculture (DAERA) minister Andrew Muir confirmed the awards under the 2025–2026 Social Farming Capital Grant Scheme, which supports farms involved in, or planning to deliver, social farming.

The announcement was made during a visit to Primrose Cottage Social Farm, where a £4,960 letter of offer was presented to Anne Brown.

Grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 have been awarded to help farms adapt buildings, improve accessibility and develop facilities to support people taking part in social farming activities.

“I am delighted to be able to announce that fifteen farms across Northern Ireland have been supported with grants, awarding just over £120,000 to help them improve their facilities for the practice of social farming,” the minister said.

He said the scheme fits closely with wider efforts to address rural poverty and isolation, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society through farming-based activity.

Minister Muir described social farming as “a creative and inclusive approach to agriculture that supports therapy, rehabilitation, and social inclusion”.

He said it provides “an alternative to traditional day services for individuals with disabilities and learning difficulties”, allowing participants to take part in everyday farming activities “within a non-clinical, supportive setting”.

Social farming has grown steadily across Northern Ireland over the past decade, with farms diversifying their role within rural communities while continuing commercial operations.

The minister said participants can benefit from improved wellbeing, skills development and stronger social connections through regular involvement in farm life.

Activities form part of the normal working routine of the farm, led by the farmer but shaped by participant input, with seasonal work offering variety and opportunities to take part in longer-term projects.

“I would encourage anyone interested in delivering Social Farming across Northern Ireland to visit the Rural Support website for more information,” he added.

The scheme is delivered by DAERA through its Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework.

Support for social farming has been provided through the Social Farming Support Service since 2015, delivered by Rural Support.

Since 2016, the Social Farming Capital Grant Scheme has awarded £235,000 to improve facilities, enhance accessibility and support the growth of social farming enterprises.

The latest funding round is expected to help more farms take part in social farming, strengthening rural communities while providing meaningful support for participants across Northern Ireland.