£12m 'Dragons Den' contests launched to back farm innovation

Two new 'Dragons Den-style' competitions will channel £12.6m into UK agri-tech, backing ideas to cut costs, reduce labour pressures and improve animal health.

The government funding will be delivered through two new Farming Innovation Programme competitions, described as a “Dragons Den for farming”.

Run in partnership with Innovate UK, the scheme builds on earlier projects that developed robotic strawberry pickers and early-warning health systems for cattle.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said the initiative "is about giving farming businesses the tools they need to thrive".

He said: "By working with investors to fund and develop new equipment and technology, we are helping farms become more resilient, productive and profitable."

Two competitions will open: Small R&D Partnerships will be worth up to £7.8m and will open on 15 September for later-stage projects to help businesses develop farming products or services and bring them closer to market.

Feasibility Studies will be worth up to £4.8m, and will open on 13 October for early-stage ideas to test and refine concepts before progressing to larger-scale R&D projects.

Labour shortages, rising input costs and climate pressures continue to put UK farms under strain. Industry leaders have long argued that agri-tech is central to boosting productivity and resilience, while also helping farmers meet sustainability goals.

Mr Zeichner added: "These grants put the Plan for Change into action – supporting farmers to adapt, compete and grow, whatever challenges and opportunities lie ahead.”

With the competitions opening in September and October, the government is urging farmers, researchers and businesses to collaborate and put forward their boldest ideas.