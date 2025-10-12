£144m boost for Scottish dairy as Arla expands Lockerbie site

Arla has marked 50 years in Lockerbie with a £144 million investment that promises more cheese, more jobs and greener energy for one of the UK’s biggest dairy sites.

The milestone expansion includes a £34m upgrade to its cheddar facilities, the creation of a new Centre of Excellence for UHT and lactose-free milk, and the near completion of a second anaerobic digestion plant to generate renewable energy.

Together, the projects underline Arla’s long-term commitment to Scottish dairy and the local community, where 90 new roles will be created.

Since opening in 1975, Lockerbie has grown into one of the UK’s largest cheese-making plants, processing more than 600 million litres of milk each year and producing around 42,000 tonnes of cheese — enough for hundreds of millions of sandwiches.

Fran Ball, senior vice-president of UK supply chain at Arla Foods, described the anniversary as “a landmark moment for Lockerbie”.

She said the site was not only celebrating its heritage but also “unlocking the site’s next era with significant investment to power future growth”, including “90 new roles and fresh opportunities to the local community”.

The anniversary was marked by the official opening of the upgraded cheddar facilities by Mairi Gougeon MSP, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs.

She hailed the investment as “a real boost to the local economy”, adding that it strengthened partnerships with Scottish farmers and suppliers while sending “a clear signal of confidence in the future of Scotland’s dairy sector”.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the programme. A new anaerobic digestion plant at the site will supply bio-methane to the national gas grid, producing enough energy to heat more than 2,600 average homes every year — equivalent to powering the whole of Lockerbie.

Bas Padberg, managing director of Arla Foods UK, said the expansion was “strengthening the backbone of British dairy” by boosting capacity, innovation and skilled jobs.

He added: “The UK food sector has a vital role in public health, and we’re committed to delivering nutritious, affordable dairy for more people.”

Arthur Fearnall, an Arla Foods UK board director and farmer, said the expansion showed the co-operative’s commitment both to its members and to Lockerbie’s cheese-making tradition.

He said the focus remained on building “a stronger site and securing the best possible milk price for all Arla farmer owners”.

With more than £144m committed, Arla’s investment cements Lockerbie’s role as a cornerstone of Scottish and UK dairy — combining half a century of heritage with a future built on innovation, sustainability and growth.