£14m new business boost for Scottish red meat processors

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) hosted eight Scottish companies at one of the world’s most influential food fairs – unlocking an estimated £14m of new business in the process.

SIAL Paris, which took place between 15-19 October, welcomed more than 300,000 visitors from 194 countries across the globe.

Some of Europe’s most influential buyers and decision makers in the red meat industry were also in attendance.

During the five-day event, attendees were able to visit the QMS stand, meet with businesses from the Scottish red meat supply chain and discuss the Scotch brands – where credentials focused on verified quality assurance, provenance and sustainability standards.

Visitors were also able to sample Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb dishes prepared by award-winning chefs.

Sarah Millar, chief executive at QMS, and chair Kate Rowell, presented three major European importers with awards for their loyalty to the Scottish red meat industry.

Lesage and Fils and J. M. Macquet from France, and Nice to Meat from the Netherlands were acknowledged for their long-standing support for Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb.

Tom Gibson, director of market development at QMS, said: “All of the businesses who attended reported record levels of interest in Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork, and £14m of new business is an incredible figure and a real boost to our sector.

"This demonstrates the value of the show, not only for our processors but for our primary producers and the extended red meat supply chain.”

Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon spoke with key international customers, urging more support to grow the red meat industry in Scotland.

She said: “It was great to see for myself the level of international interest in red meat from Scotland – a testament to the excellent quality of the product.

“Having spent time with QMS and our red meat suppliers, I know they are dynamic, forward-thinking businesses who are passionate about our world class produce.

"It’s incredible to hear of the demand for sustainably produced Scottish farm assured red meat and I’m delighted that our companies had a very successful show.”