£150m capital grants scheme now fully allocated, Defra confirms

A record £150 million in Capital Grants funding has been snapped up at lightning speed, with over 8,000 applications submitted in less than five weeks.

The England-only scheme has now closed, the government confirmed today (1 August), following its reopening on 3 July.

The funding will support a wide range of on-farm improvements – from tree planting and flood prevention to upgraded slurry systems and water filtration.

The initiative is intended to help farmers improve profitability while protecting natural resources such as soil and water.

This latest round marks the fastest uptake ever, with over 8,000 applications submitted, reflecting strong enthusiasm from farmers.

Payments to approved applicants will be made once work is completed and claims are submitted with the required evidence within the agreed timeframe, Defra said.

Defra has taken a new approach in communicating with farmers, providing updates as funding milestones were reached, including at 50% and 75% uptake, and advising that the scheme would close once all funds were allocated.

Minister for Food Security, Daniel Zeichner said: “I am delighted to see such strong demand in our Capital Grants offer, and strong momentum behind nature-friendly farming.

"We know that for farm businesses to thrive, they need to be profitable, and we will ensure that every penny of the budget reaches farmers as part of the government’s Plan for Change.”

One of the most popular areas of funding has been for measures to reduce farming’s impact on water quality, including yard proofing to limit agricultural runoff and fencing to prevent livestock entering watercourses.

The funding also supports biodiversity efforts through grants for hedgerow planting and laying, as well as creating and restoring habitats crucial for wildlife.

Other grants promote sustainable farming practices such as planting shelterbelts to improve air quality, enhancing both nature and long-term farm resilience.