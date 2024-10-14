£158m in BPS advance payments made to over 15,500 Welsh farms

The Welsh government has confirmed that nearly £158m has been paid to over 15,500 farms as part of this year's BPS advance payments.

More than 96% of claimants received a payment today (14 October), worth around 70% of their estimated claim value, the Welsh government said.

It added that Rural Payments Wales (RPW) will continue to make advance payments beyond this date, as individual BPS claims become eligible for an advance.

Full and remaining balance BPS 2024 payments will be made from 12 December, subject to full validation of the BPS claim.

The government said it is expected that all but the most complex BPS claims to be fully validated, and payments will be made before the end of the payment window, on 30 June 2025.

Wales' Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, who is also the rural affairs secretary, announced the progress today.

“I am pleased that thousands of farms across Wales have now had the BPS advance payments for 2024," he said.

"I hope this gives farming businesses and families across Wales reassurance and stability for the year ahead.

"Rural Payments Wales will be working hard to ensure full and remaining balance payments are made as early as possible once the payment window opens in December.”