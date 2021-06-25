£15m NI farm business grant scheme sees strong uptake

The Northern Irish government has welcomed the strong uptake of offers under its £15 million farm business grant scheme.

It has been announced that 94% of offers have been accepted by farmers under the latest tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital (FBIS-C).

The scheme is designed to encourage farming businesses in the province to invest in Low Emissions Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE).

It seeks to improve the sustainability of farms through the purchase of such equipment and machinery - costing from £5,000 to £30,000.

More than 2,900 Letters of Offer were issued to farmers and growers under the third tranche of Tier 1 of the FBIS-C, which closed in December 2020.

NI farming minister Edwin Poots said: “Over 2,700 successful applicants have accepted their Letters of Offer, just over half of which are for LESSE and other ammonia mitigating equipment.

“The use of LESSE can play a significant part in increasing the nutrient available for crop growth from slurry application and reduces the potential for water contamination and nuisance odours.

“Farmers have demonstrated that they are keen to invest in up-to-date methods and technologies, to help develop their agriculture business into one that’s more sustainable and environmentally aware.”

FBIS-C Tier 1 is supported by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

To date, Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the scheme have offered £43 million in support to farmers and growers.