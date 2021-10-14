£160m BPS advance payments to be issued to Welsh farmers

More than 15,600 farm businesses across Wales will receive a share of £160 million in Basic Payment Scheme advance payments this week.

It means 97% of claimants will receive an automatic payment worth 70% of their estimated full claim value, the Welsh government confirmed on Thursday (14 October).

Historically, BPS payments have commenced from 1 December annually. However, rule changes made by Welsh government following Brexit has simplified the requirements of for 2021 and beyond.

This has allowed advance payments to be made prior to December to eligible BPS 2021 claimants, without the need to submit an application, as opposed to the opt-in BPS Support Scheme administered in previous years.

Full and balance BPS 2021 payments will commence from 15 December as agreed with industry representatives, the Welsh government said.

It comes as it announced its intention for the BPS to run until the end of 2023, subject to the UK government’s comprehensive spending review.

A new system is being introduced which will move away from income support for famers to a system which pays farmers for the environmental benefit they deliver.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “As we move to our new Sustainable Farming Scheme it is crucial we provide support to secure the long term sustainability and resilience of the farming sector.

“Full and remaining balance BPS 2021 payments will be made from 15 December, subject to full validation of a BPS claim.

"My officials will use the next two months to maximise the number of farmers receiving these payments early in the payment window.”