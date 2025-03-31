£16m funding boost to strengthen flood defences in rural areas

More than 400,000 hectares of farmland are set receive enhanced flood protection after the announcement of an additional £16m for internal drainage boards.

The IDB Fund, which has been increased from its previous £75m allocation to £91m, is also expected to benefit around 91,000 homes in rural areas.

IDBs play a crucial role in managing water levels for both agricultural and environmental needs, overseeing 1.2m hectares of land—9.7% of England’s total area.

They maintain over 22,000 kilometres (13,700 miles) of watercourses and operate approximately 500 pumping stations.

Defra said on Monday (31 March) that the new funding would support IDBs in covering operational costs following the severe winter storms of 2023-2024, including repairs to pumping stations.

The department added that it would also facilitate the modernisation and upgrading of drainage infrastructure to ensure long-term resilience.

It predicted that more than 400,000 hectares of agricultural land across England would benefit from the move.

Announcing the fund, Floods Minister Emma Hardy said flooding often took a "devastating toll" on farmers and rural communities.

She said: "This funding will ensure rural flood assets are more resilient or fully replaced, putting IDBs on a firm footing to deliver their vital work on flood and water management for years to come.

"Thousands of properties and tens of thousands of hectares of farmland are already seeing their flood resilience improved."

Ian Hodge, Environment Agency chief engineer, explained that the funding ensured IDBs could repair flood risk management assets, manage rising costs, and continue their work in reducing flood risks.

"With an additional £16m, we are equipping these essential public bodies to address the mounting challenges posed by climate change, including more frequent and severe weather events.

"Beyond safeguarding communities, this investment will enable internal drainage boards to manage water levels more effectively for agricultural productivity and environmental priorities, bolstering resilience and adaptability for years to come."

So far, the IDB Fund has provided £53 million for more than 200 projects between July 2024 and March 2025.