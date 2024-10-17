£1m project to tackle economic issues plaguing UK raspberry growers

Researchers have been awarded £1m to tackle issues plaguing UK raspberry growers, including rising production costs and the reduction of pest control.

The project has been awarded the funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to focus on improving the sustainability of UK raspberry production.

Challenges such as rising production and labour costs, and the reduction of available pest and disease control measures pose severe risks to the industry.

In response, the project will focus on developing raspberry varieties that require less water, fertiliser and labour to grow.

In the last two years alone, growers’ costs have risen by 25%, whilst retailer returns indicate a 0% increase.

Despite consumers consistently ranking UK-grown fruit quality ahead of imported fruit, purchasing patterns themselves mainly reflect price, with imported fruit costing less, and selling more.

Dr Julie Graham, who leads the project at the James Hutton Institute, which has been awarded the funding, said the sector was at a critical crossroads.

"While growers face rising costs, competition is increasing from cheaper imports. Add the pressure brought about by climate change, and it paints a bleak picture."

Using advanced genetic techniques such as genomics, the project will identify and apply traits in raspberries that make them more cost-effective to grow and more resilient to changing climates.

Dr Graham added: “We’ll utilise cutting-edge genetic technology to develop varieties more resistant to climate change, which require fewer resources to grow.

"The project aims to safeguard the future of the industry while also supporting rural economies and the environment.”