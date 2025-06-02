£2,000 grants available for UK farmers' innovative research projects

The Farmers Club Charitable Trust (FCCT) is now inviting new applications for its Snapshot Study grants – offering up to £2,000 to turn innovative agri concepts into reality.

Open to anyone with a strong research concept, the grant scheme supports short-term studies on diverse and relevant themes within agriculture with grants worth up to £2,000.

Previous recipients have examined subjects including regenerative farming, forest schools and food education, crop donations to foodbanks, and strategies for attracting under-30s into the industry.

Successful applicants receive 80% of the funding upfront and the remaining 20% paid upon satisfactory completion of the study.

To apply, candidates must submit a one-minute video outlining their study idea, its relevance to the sector, and the potential impact of their findings.

Nick Green, chairperson of the FCCT, said: “Since launching the studies in 2022, more than £60,000 has been awarded, enabling recipients to expand their expertise, knowledge and skills.

“Some studies have had a profound impact. For example, Easter Ross farmer John Scott researched farmers’ mental health.

"His study was one of the catalysts for the launch of a sister charity to Farmstrong New Zealand’s wellbeing and mental health charity in Scotland.

“Farmstrong Scotland has been supporting the farming community north of the border for over a year now, and the Farmers Club Charitable Trust is glad to have played a small part in the preliminary research.”

Mr Green also highlighted the work of Hannah Buisman, who used her grant to investigate viticulture practices and business models to benefit her family’s winery in Hertfordshire and the wider UK wine sector.

“Hannah’s study looked at all the technical facets of wine making, with a particular focus on using wild yeast and marrying the ancient art of the human palate with the ultra-modern use of advanced laboratory testing."

Applications are open now via the FCCT website, with a closing date of 31 July 2025. All funded studies must be completed by 31 December 2025.

Founded in 1981 by Trevor Muddiman, the FCCT supports projects and initiatives that contribute to the development of the agricultural industry.