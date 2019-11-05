£2,000 reward to participate in new vegan study

The five successful candidates must go meat-free for three months as part of the health study

A company is searching for five people to go vegan in order to find out what deficiencies can occur, and they're willing to pay each participant £2,000.

Meat-eating members of the public are wanted to participate in the study over the course of three months.

During this period, they won't be able to eat any meat or animal bi-products, which includes the likes of cheese and honey.

Vitamin company We Are Feel wants to see what impact moving to a vegan diet has on a person’s nutrient levels.







Participants will be given a vegan diet plan for the duration of the study, and sent weekly finger blood prick tests to complete and send back.

The firm will actively track and monitor the nutrient and mineral levels in each candidate.

The vitamins and minerals tested in the study will include B12, Iron, Folate, Iodine and vitamin D.

These are found in abundance in meat and animal products, and can often drop below the recommended level for people following a vegan diet.

The five successful candidates will be selected on 11 November, with hopes of starting the study at the beginning of December.

Applicants must be aged 18 to 60 years old, have no underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity or hyperthyroidism, and have eaten a meat diet consistently for at least six months prior.