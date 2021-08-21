£2.7m compensation funds issued to flood-hit NI farmers

The Northern Irish government has started to issue £2.7 million support payments for those farmers who were impacted by extreme flooding and landslides in 2017.

Farmers in the Glenelly area of County Tyrone will receive support of over £100,000 per business for losses incurred and to help restore land for agriculture use.

The extreme flooding caused devastating landslides in the Glenelly Valley during the summer of 2017.

For years, those impacted had highlighted the extent of their financial losses and the challenges faced in restoring their land back to productivity.

Farming businesses affected had also raised the negative impact this unique severe weather event had on them both emotionally and mentally.

The NI Department of Agriculture (DAERA) Farming Minister Edwin Poots opened the £2.7m support scheme for farmers last month.

It is believed more than 200 farms were eligible for the one-off financial payment.

It is capped at £106,323 per farm business and wasavailable for farmers who applied for a Force Majeure in respect of the flooding incident.

Minister Poots said: “Earlier this year I visited farmers in the North West whose farms were impacted by the flooding and landslides as a result of Storm Lorenzo.

"I heard about the challenges they faced at the time and the work required since then to restore land back to productivity.

"There is no doubt that it was a severely stressful time for those farmers, both financially and emotionally.

“As a result, I was very keen to provide some financial support to compensate for their loss of income and restoration costs.

"I subsequently announced, in July, that I had allocated funding to support farmers in the area and I’m pleased that 200 farmers in the North West will begin to receive payments from my Department this week.”

The Ulster Farmers' Union said it was 'pleased' that farmers would 'finally get the financial support they need.'

The union had lobbied continuously to get support secured for those who completed majeure forms.

President Victor Chestnutt said: “We witnessed first-hand the ongoing devastation to their farm businesses because of the severe weather event almost four years ago.

"While the emotional distress of the past number of years cannot be undone, we hope that the funding provides relief after experiencing such financial loss for so long and that the farming families affected can now move forward."