'2 Minute Farmer' project to help farmers tackle big issues

It focuses on the fundamental conundrum – 'Why are we doing this?' – in a bid to get farming families talking about their wishes and objectives.It’s part of the new 2 Minute Farmer (2MF) project, which will produce a series of short films to help people tackle sensitive issues and the challenges of modern life by initially taking just two minutes out of their daily schedule.“’Why are we doing this?’ is a seemingly simple question, but a lot of farmers can’t answer it,” says Richard Soffe, Director of Duchy College’s Rural Business School, who is spearheading the project in tandem with Mike Rowe from Stephens Scown solicitors.“It’s not about scaring people or encouraging them to quit farming, it’s about kickstarting a conversation. If people can answer this question, they’ll be more motivated, more able to tackle challenges, whether they’re Brexit- or weather-related, and their technical and business performance will improve.“Working 18-hour days, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year without knowing why is a recipe for unhappiness and mental health issues,” he said.The first film features a couple grappling with topics such as bills, bank statements, family obligations, lack of holidays and the desire to support their children in a conversation over a farmhouse kitchen table.The 2MF team will add further short videos, addressing issues such as succession, with viewers able to find supporting information on the website.